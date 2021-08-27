3,338 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 3,300 new Coronavirus cases as well as 30 new deaths from the virus were reported Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,338 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 542,412.

The current seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,577.

There are currently 22,426 active cases across the state.

The 30 new deaths reported Friday brings the state’s total to 9,074.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 155 people hospitalized from the virus in southwest Oklahoma, with 31 in the ICU.

