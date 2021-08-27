7News First Alert Weather: It’s a weekend to enjoy outdoors while Hurricane Ida threatens the Northern Gulf Coast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

Overall, it will shape up to be a pleasant weekend with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures topping out in the low 90s. A cold front will approach the Kansas and Oklahoma border on Sunday which could bring the chance for isolated showers and storms across Texoma. The front will begin lifting slowly northeast and with enough moisture in place a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Monday.

Hurricane Ida will make landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast late Sunday afternoon as a major hurricane where catastrophic damage will likely occur. Texoma will be on the western side of the system, which is associated with dry weather. A ridge of high pressure will quickly emerge back across the Southern Plains and temperatures will get back above average and into the mid-to-upper 90s. Rain chances will be hard to come by through much of next week.

