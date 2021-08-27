Abandoned barn burns down in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An abandoned barn in Lawton burned down Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., crews were called to a fire near 38th and Mesquite Drive.

According to the Lawton Fire Department, they were able to stop the fire from reaching a nearby neighborhood.

No other buildings were damaged.

One witness reported seeing someone run in and out before the fire started.

No other details have been released at this time.

