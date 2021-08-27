Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 640,000 students across Oklahoma are not vaccinated.
Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus
A warrant is issued for Carson Cone who pulled a gun on another person.
Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man
Lawton Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton
Man charged after police chase in Lawton
In animals, Ivermectin is often used to treat heartworms and other internal and external...
11 calls made to Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information regarding Ivermectin

Latest News

The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they...
First ‘murder hornet’ nest found in 2021 eradicated
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: August 27th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 27th
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead