Church in Lawton to host Community Outreach event

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church of Lawton will be holding a Community Outreach event Aug. 28.

The church will be offering free clothes, shoes, and hot dogs.

The Comanche County Health Department will also be on site to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vaccines starting at 12:30 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Friendship Baptist is located at 1421 SW New York Avenue in Lawton.

