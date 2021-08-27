Church in Lawton to host Community Outreach event
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church of Lawton will be holding a Community Outreach event Aug. 28.
The church will be offering free clothes, shoes, and hot dogs.
The Comanche County Health Department will also be on site to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vaccines starting at 12:30 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
Friendship Baptist is located at 1421 SW New York Avenue in Lawton.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.