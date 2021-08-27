Church in Lawton to host Community Outreach event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church of Lawton will be holding a Community Outreach event Aug. 28.

The church will be offering free clothes, shoes, and hot dogs.

The Comanche County Health Department will also be on site to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vaccines starting at 12:30 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Friendship Baptist is located at 1421 SW New York Avenue in Lawton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.