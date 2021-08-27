Duncan Regional Hospital staff strained by COVID-19

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff at Duncan Regional Hospital is urging people in southwest Oklahoma to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases are increasing.

The Delta variant is continuing to spread throughout Oklahoma, and Duncan Regional Hospital is seeing the effects.

Chief of Staff Judy Gilbreth said it keeps getting worse and worse.

“Now school has started and we’re seeing more and more cases every day in the community,” Gilbreth said. “They’re not all here in the hospital, but a percentage of them are bound to wind up here and wind up in the ICU, wind up on ventilators and die. Some of them die.”

Her nurses and respiratory therapists feel the crushing responsibility of patients’ lives in their hands.

She said it can be heart wrenching. Sometimes families are too scared to come to the hospital to say goodbye to a loved one.

“There are people here who have sat with the patients while they died because there was nobody else,” Gilbreth said. “It’s exhausting taking care of them day after day and using everything you have, all your knowledge, all your skills, and still sometimes, because of this infection, it doesn’t work.”

Last winter, at the peak, 43 patients were in DRH with COVID.

On Thursday, they have 24, and it seems to be growing, a scary prospect for nurses like Jordan Keneda who works in the ICU, ER and COVID wing.

“We’ve been strong for the patient, encouraging them, trying to help them get better,” Keneda said. “I’ve seen some of the nurses walk out of the room and just break down in tears. It’s something that really weighs on all of us. We’re doing our best to get through it like everybody else, but we’re human, too.”

He’s seen patients of all ages, but this time around he says there are more patients who believe their youth makes them invincible.

“‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I really wasn’t too worried about getting COVID. I have a good immune system. I don’t ever get sick,’ I think that’s kind of pulled the veil over a lot of people’s eyes,” Keneda said. “You know, it’s giving them a false sense of security and those are the patients we’re seeing coming in that are, a lot of the time, the sickest.”

Three people are on respirators at the hospital right now.

Respiratory Therapist Juan Ramos said to end the virus people have to work together and get the vaccine.

“It’s just so disheartening that everything we do and we try sometimes it just doesn’t work, and so it’s heartbreaking,” Ramos said.

Gilbreth said if you’re scared to get vaccinated, you should talk to your doctor about it.

“Your fears about the vaccine are about you, and we need to help everyone by getting the vaccine,” Gilbreth said. “Our community, our state, our country, our planet right now.”

