First Alert Forecast | 8/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During the day today, the heat dome will break down as it moves west. As a result, it will be a slightly cooler during the afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. However, high humidity will remain in place so feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 98-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south to southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight is the night that Friday Night Football returns!! Game of the week is El Reno vs Cache. Kick off is set for 7PM. Temperatures to start the game will be around 90° with sunny skies and winds near 10 to 15mph out of the south. By halftime, with a loss of sunshine, temperatures will drop in the mid 80s. Winds will also die down to 5 to 15mph out of the southeast. Beyond that, the weather tonight for Friday night plans is looking good! Conditions overnight will fall into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

The Hotter’n Hell 100 happening is Wichita Falls is tomorrow! When the race starts, temperatures will start in the low 70s with southeast winds at 5 to 10mph. Temperatures won’t be Hotter’n Hell in fact they’ll be relatively cool compared to the week we’ve had. Look for low to mid 90s for high temperatures. Winds will stay sustained at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low to mid 20s. By Saturday afternoon, skies will remain mostly sunny and most will stay dry. However, there could be a few isolated showers/ thunderstorms. While chances are low, our southeast counties have a better chance of seeing any precipitation.

Sunday is the better day for isolated rain showers as rain chances will encompass all but the southwestern counties. It won’t be a complete washout by any means, so don’t cancel any weekend plans! High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

The coolest temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday as Ida moves inland! We’re not expecting significant impacts to our area with Ida but here’s the latest on the tropical storm. It’ expected to approach the northern Gulf coast at/ or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, where there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana. The latest track has Tropical Storm Ida heading straight for Louisiana.

As Ida moves up north, temperatures for our area will begin to warm back up as a ridge of high pressure re-establishes itself over the Southern Plains.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

