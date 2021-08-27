Expert Connections
Human remains identified as Chickasha man missing for 33 years

(WNDU)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a man who disappeared from Chickasha in 1988.

OSBI agents found the skeletal remains in Caddo County in November 2019. They have now been identified to belong to Alvin Stark.

“It doesn’t bring Alvin Stark back, but it does return him to his loved ones for a proper burial,” OSBI director Ricky Adams said. “This is why we do what we do and why we have a dedicated Cold Case Unit. We want to put our expertise and technical capabilities to work for local agencies in an effort to solve their cold cases.”

Stark’s sister reported him missing in May 1988.

According to the OSBI, a suspect was identified by Chickasha Police during their investigation, but without Stark’s remains, there was not enough evidence to charge the suspect.

OSBI officials said that suspect has since passed away.

