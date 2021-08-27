Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 640,000 students across Oklahoma are not vaccinated.
Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus
Lawton Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton
A warrant is issued for Carson Cone who pulled a gun on another person.
Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man
Man charged after police chase in Lawton
In animals, Ivermectin is often used to treat heartworms and other internal and external...
11 calls made to Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information regarding Ivermectin

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Prayers for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are offered by Ira Acree of...
Prayer vigil held for Jesse Jackson, wife