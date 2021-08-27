Expert Connections
Lawton League of Women Voters hosts 2021 election forum

The City of Lawton is preparing for a few municipal elections and local groups are hosting...
The City of Lawton is preparing for a few municipal elections and local groups are hosting candidate forums in hopes of increasing voter turnout.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton League of Women Voters is holding it’s 2021 Elections Virtual Forum today at 6 p.m.

The forum will allow audience members to meet the Mayoral and City Council Ward 2 candidates, and ask them questions.

The forum will be on Zoom only, and hosted at United in Christ Discipleship International.

The Zoom ID is 820 6895 2356 and the passcode is 445495.

