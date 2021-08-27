Lawton League of Women Voters hosts 2021 election forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton League of Women Voters is holding it’s 2021 Elections Virtual Forum today at 6 p.m.

The forum will allow audience members to meet the Mayoral and City Council Ward 2 candidates, and ask them questions.

The forum will be on Zoom only, and hosted at United in Christ Discipleship International.

The Zoom ID is 820 6895 2356 and the passcode is 445495.

