Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton pleads guilty to two counts of lewd acts to a child

Edwardo Charez of Lawton will go to prison for two counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.
Edwardo Charez of Lawton will go to prison for two counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged with sexually assaulting a pair of children will go to prison.

Eduardo Charez pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.

In 2019, the then-32-year-old inappropriately touched a child who was 3-years-old at the time. During an interview at the jail he admitted to touching a 5-year-old in an unrelated incident.

Charez was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 west of Hugo.
Woman from Apache killed in Choctaw County crash
A warrant is issued for Carson Cone who pulled a gun on another person.
Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man
Stephen's County Sheriff's Deputy arrest Ricky Green after chase.
Police find methamphetamine after chase in Stephens County
A worker's car caught fire at a dealership in Lawton.
Vehicle catches fire at Lawton dealership
Lawton police search for chase suspect

Latest News

A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID
A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A gradual cool down into the weekend and all eyes on Tropical Storm Ida
Altus Air Force Base holds 23rd Annual Cattle Drive.
Altus Air Force Base holds annual cattle drive