Lawton pleads guilty to two counts of lewd acts to a child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged with sexually assaulting a pair of children will go to prison.

Eduardo Charez pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.

In 2019, the then-32-year-old inappropriately touched a child who was 3-years-old at the time. During an interview at the jail he admitted to touching a 5-year-old in an unrelated incident.

Charez was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

