Man arrested after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was arrested after a crash on Gore Boulevard in Lawton Friday afternoon.

Lawton Police said around 1:30, a white car was turning off of I-44 east onto Gore when a maroon Dodge pickup ran a red light and hit the car.

The driver of the Dodge was arrested on a warrant at the scene of the crash.

His identity has not been released at this time.

