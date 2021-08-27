Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested after crash in Lawton

The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.
The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was arrested after a crash on Gore Boulevard in Lawton Friday afternoon.

Lawton Police said around 1:30, a white car was turning off of I-44 east onto Gore when a maroon Dodge pickup ran a red light and hit the car.

The driver of the Dodge was arrested on a warrant at the scene of the crash.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 640,000 students across Oklahoma are not vaccinated.
Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus
Lawton Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton
A warrant is issued for Carson Cone who pulled a gun on another person.
Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man
Man charged after police chase in Lawton
In animals, Ivermectin is often used to treat heartworms and other internal and external...
11 calls made to Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information regarding Ivermectin

Latest News

Simmons Center Senior Games registration deadline approaches.
Simmons Center Senior Games registration ends soon
Friendship Baptist Church of Lawton hosts community outreach event.
Church in Lawton to host Community Outreach event
The Lawton Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned barn Friday.
Abandoned barn burns down in Lawton
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Willy and a pair of chickens
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Willy and a pair of chickens
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Willy and a pair of chickens