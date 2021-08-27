Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A traffic stop led to a man being charged with trafficking illegal drugs in Stephens County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics pulled over Zhou Can Ni as he was driving on Highway 81 Wednesday when he spotted him following another vehicle at an unsafe distance.

The agent said when he got to Ni’s van, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside.

While speaking to Ni, the agent said he appeared nervous.

He then asked Ni if there was any marijuana in the van, to which he said no, but then said he had smoked in the van the day before.

The agent then did a search of the van and found nine large black trash bags and one small brown duffle bag containing 148 vacuum-sealed bags weighing 173 pounds, all of which included marijuana flower, according to the affidavit.

Ni told the agent he is a grower and was taking the marijuana to a testing facility in Duncan.

He said he had a license to grow marijuana but left the paperwork at home. According to the affidavit, he also did not have a manifest for transporting marijuana in Oklahoma.

Ni was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.

His bond has been set at $150,000 and he has a preliminary hearing conference set for October 27.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.