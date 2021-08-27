Man charged in drain cleaner assault in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in Altus, accused of throwing drain cleaner on another man.

Andy Garcia made his first court appearance Thursday, when he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for September 23.

Garcia was arrested August 17 after Altus Police said he got into an argument with the victim and then threw drain cleaner on him, causing chemical burns to his face, chest and back.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Lubbock.

Garcia’s bond has been set at $100,000.

