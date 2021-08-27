Simmons Center Senior Games registration ends soon

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline to pre-register for Duncan’s Simmons Center 2021 Southwest Oklahoma Senior Games is on Aug. 30.

The center promises a fun day of non-competitive games for adults age 50 or older.

The event is scheduled for September 9 and runs from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and includes a light breakfast starting at 8:30 with the opening ceremonies set for 9 a.m.

The cost to register is 20 dollars and includes a t-shirt, but the only way to guarantee a shirt is to pre-register by Monday.

