Southwest Oklahoma Historical Society looks to the past

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Historical Society took a look into the past during its annual meeting tonight.

Frank Rush III was the guest speaker for the meeting.

His grandfather was the Superintendent of the Wichita Mountains Forest Preserve, and brought the Craterville Park to Cache in 1921.

Rush spoke on his experiences with the park, and the joy it brought to the community.

”There was lots of excitement and Lots of things to do: amusement rides, a skating rink, a swimming pool, an interior store, Jimbo the World’s Largest Steer,” he said. “There were just so many things to do, and I think each person would gravitate to one particular thing and remember one more than another, but everyone in this country that’s still around here remembers old Craterville.”

Rush also sold copies of his book, which detailed more of his time growing up in the Craterville area, and all proceeds were donated to the Historical Society.

