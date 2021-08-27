Stephens County man charged with kidnapping

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is accused of kidnapping a woman.

Marshall Dean Edwards is charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, he’s accused of forcibly confining a woman in an apartment in Duncan on August 24th against her will.

A rifle was found in the apartment.

Edwards was previously convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Stephens County in 2015.

He could face up to 20 years in prison on the kidnapping charge.

Edwards’ bond has been set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing conference is set for October 27.

