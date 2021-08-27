Stephens County man charged with kidnapping
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is accused of kidnapping a woman.
Marshall Dean Edwards is charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, he’s accused of forcibly confining a woman in an apartment in Duncan on August 24th against her will.
A rifle was found in the apartment.
Edwards was previously convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Stephens County in 2015.
He could face up to 20 years in prison on the kidnapping charge.
Edwards’ bond has been set at $200,000.
A preliminary hearing conference is set for October 27.
