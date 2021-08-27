Stephens County Sheriff’s Office investigate a body found in Marlow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a utility crew found a body near the Marlow Cemetery on Aug. 26.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said they are working to identify the remains and cause of death.

He said the body appears to be that of a male who had been there for some time.

McKinney plans to release additional information when they learn more.

