Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 27th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today in Lawton, there will be a virtual candidate forum, where voters will have a chance to interact with candidates for the upcoming city

council and mayoral races. Event organizers with the Lawton League of Women and the Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance are hoping the event will

encourage people to vote. According to the Comanche County Election Board just over 40% of the population is registered to vote. The virtual forum is set for 6 p.m.

tonight August 27th. You can find the information needed to join on the Lawton League of Women Voters’ Facebook page.

Also in Lawton, the Friendship Baptist Church is having a clothes giveaway, while also providing hot dogs as part of its community outreach program.Also part of the

day’s events, will include a vaccine drive being done by the Comanche County Health Department. The clothes giveaway starts at 10 a.m. while the vaccine clinic starts

at 12:30 p.m., the event wraps up tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Also taking place in Lawton tomorrow, The fourth annual “We Love Teachers Shopping Event.” It’s happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn

Convention Center in Lawton. There will be 20 different vendors, raffles and prize drawings. The event is free to attend.

In Duncan, there will be a BBQ Showdown in Fuqua Park! That’ll be from noon to 2 p.m. tomorrow and with a 10 dollar wristband you can try some of the BBQ for

yourself. Wristbands for kids 10-and-under are five dollars. All proceeds go to benefit the United Way of Stephens County.

You can stay up to date on the latest events happening in Texoma and breaking news with your 7 News team. You can count on us.

