United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s Blue Tie Gala canceled

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s Blue Tie Gala event has been canceled.

The Board of Directors announced Thursday they voted to cancel the event in the interest of health and safety for the community.

The live auction that traditionally takes place at the gala will be held digitally, and United Way officials will release information on that event in weeks to come.

