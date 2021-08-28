Expert Connections
Family receives help from non-profit band for son with cancer

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After raising funds at their concerts, a local band presented a Duncan family with a donation to go towards their child’s medical bills.

“The Struttons seem like really good people, and they’re local, at-home people in need of love,” David Woods of Von Hawks Rising said. “And I believe just because something bad happens it’s not the end of the world, I think good things can happen to you too.”

Von Hawks Rising, a rock cover band, gave $6,500 to 4-year-old Eli Strutton, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in April.

The band collects donations during their concerts for the purpose of helping area families, and the Struttons were more than grateful for the community’s help.

“The fact that so many people, and this band in particular would come together to support us, complete strangers? We just can’t express how grateful we are,” Joshua Strutton said.

His wife, Terri, said she appreciated the help.

“Gratitude is...really hard to put into words, but thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to everyone who participated,” Terri said.

The band will continue raising funds for area families, and they’ll be playing Aug. 28 at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

