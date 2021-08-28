First Alert Forecast (8/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-low 90s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Most of us will be dry today, but rain chances in southeast Oklahoma could allow for a stray shower in our eastern counties.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will see a slightly greater chance for rain across Texoma as a surface front will transition along the Kansas/Oklahoma border, bringing widespread isolated showers across the area, however most of us will be dry as rain chances will be low and limited. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances are still possible on Monday as the front lifts out of the southern plains, but a building high pressure system will move in from the west and dominate over Texoma form much of the upcoming week, bringing hotter temperatures, sunny skies, and much drier conditions.

Hurricane Ida is still on track to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon as a major hurricane where catastrophic damage will likely occur. The storm will be far enough east from Texoma that we will not see any effects from it.

