Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (8/28 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, although there is a chance for isolated, but limited, showers and storms across Texoma as a surface front will transition along the Kansas/Oklahoma border, however a majority of us will be dry.

Rain chances are still possible on Monday as the front lifts out of the southern plains, but a building high pressure system will move in from the west and dominate over Texoma for much of the upcoming week, bringing hotter temperatures into the mid/upper 90s, sunny skies, and much drier conditions.

Hurricane Ida is still on track to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon as a major hurricane where catastrophic damage will likely occur. The storm will be far enough east from Texoma that we will not see any effects from it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhou Can Ni
Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan
Destiny Periguez
SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident
Human remains identified as Chickasha man missing for 33 years
The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.
Man arrested after crash in Lawton
Body found by crews in Marlow new cemetery.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office investigate a body found in Marlow

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6:30am
First Alert Forecast (8/28 AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: It’s a weekend to enjoy outdoors while Hurricane Ida threatens the Northern Gulf Coast
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm