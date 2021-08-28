First Alert Forecast (8/28 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, although there is a chance for isolated, but limited, showers and storms across Texoma as a surface front will transition along the Kansas/Oklahoma border, however a majority of us will be dry.

Rain chances are still possible on Monday as the front lifts out of the southern plains, but a building high pressure system will move in from the west and dominate over Texoma for much of the upcoming week, bringing hotter temperatures into the mid/upper 90s, sunny skies, and much drier conditions.

Hurricane Ida is still on track to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon as a major hurricane where catastrophic damage will likely occur. The storm will be far enough east from Texoma that we will not see any effects from it.

