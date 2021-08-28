Expert Connections
Free dentistry event held in Lawton

By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth. Many providers in the area came together at My Dentist - Lawton to do free cleanings and tooth extractions as needed.

Serina Pelham, with Ocean Dental, said the day focused on helping those who don’t have dental insurance or can’t afford it. They also talked to people about oral health and the long-term impact it can have on their overall health.

“When you don’t take care of your teeth, down the road if you’re having to lose them or extract them, you don’t have a way to eat,” she said. “Therefore, now you’re malnourishing your body.”

She said in years past it was only open to veterans, but because of the pandemic, they decided to open it to everyone. They also had different people there to help provide resources to the community.

