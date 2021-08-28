Expert Connections
Lawton church holds clothing giveaway

To help kiddos and their families as school is back in session, Friendship Baptist Church in...
By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -To help kiddos and their families as school is back in session, Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton held a clothing giveaway on Saturday.

They had free clothing that church members and people in the community donated. Juanita Head, a church member, said people were able to come and get whatever they wanted. She said this event was the church just out in the community loving their neighbors.

“Be able to help those who need a little bit of niceness,” Head said. “It seems like now with everything that’s happened, now people have forgotten how to be nice.”

At the giveaway, they also had food and officials with the health department giving the COVID-19 vaccine to those who wanted it. Head said the pastor wanted to have the vaccine available because while there’s been drive-thrus and other events, Friendship Baptist Church wanted it offered right there in the community.

