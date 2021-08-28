Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was charged with burglary after police said they recognized him from security footage.
Police said they were booking Frank Kimmel into jail this week on a felony warrant out of Osage County.
They said during that time, the booking officer was notified Kimmel looked like a suspect in a burglary at the Red Pepper Restaurant Global Food Market.
Police matched Kimmel to the security footage, as well as a picture posted by the restaurant on their Facebook page.
Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary, with a bond set at $50,000.
