Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime

Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.
Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was charged with burglary after police said they recognized him from security footage.

Police said they were booking Frank Kimmel into jail this week on a felony warrant out of Osage County.

They said during that time, the booking officer was notified Kimmel looked like a suspect in a burglary at the Red Pepper Restaurant Global Food Market.

Police matched Kimmel to the security footage, as well as a picture posted by the restaurant on their Facebook page.

Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary, with a bond set at $50,000.

