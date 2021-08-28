Raffle to benefit teachers at shopping event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shopping event in Lawton on Saturday supported teachers in the area. Joel McFarland, who co-coordinates the We Love Teachers Shopping Event, said this is their fourth year of having it.

People were able to come and shop the different vendors that came out. He said teachers benefit from this event through raffle tickets that are sold. The money from the raffle goes to buying gift cards for teachers, so they can buy the supplies they need.

“We’re here for you,” McFarland said. “We want to support you. We understand that you’re taking care of the kids, so this is a little way that we can give back to the teachers here in the Lawton area.”

Shoppers were able to nominate teachers, and at the end of the event, they had a drawing to see which teachers were going to get gift cards and gift baskets.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.