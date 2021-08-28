Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Raffle to benefit teachers at shopping event

A shopping event in Lawton on Saturday supported teachers in the area.
A shopping event in Lawton on Saturday supported teachers in the area.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A shopping event in Lawton on Saturday supported teachers in the area. Joel McFarland, who co-coordinates the We Love Teachers Shopping Event, said this is their fourth year of having it.

People were able to come and shop the different vendors that came out. He said teachers benefit from this event through raffle tickets that are sold. The money from the raffle goes to buying gift cards for teachers, so they can buy the supplies they need.

“We’re here for you,” McFarland said. “We want to support you. We understand that you’re taking care of the kids, so this is a little way that we can give back to the teachers here in the Lawton area.”

Shoppers were able to nominate teachers, and at the end of the event, they had a drawing to see which teachers were going to get gift cards and gift baskets.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhou Can Ni
Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan
Destiny Periguez
SAFB security forces member arrested after leaving scene of Burkburnett accident
Human remains identified as Chickasha man missing for 33 years
The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.
Man arrested after crash in Lawton
Body found by crews in Marlow new cemetery.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office investigate a body found in Marlow

Latest News

A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
To help kiddos and their families as school is back in session, Friendship Baptist Church in...
Lawton church holds clothing giveaway
A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert Forecast (8/28 PM)