Red Cross Volunteer from Duncan to help with hurricane efforts

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is headed out to Baton Rouge this weekend as a part of a Red Cross effort to prepare for Hurricane Ida.

Red Cross Communications Officer Brittney Rochell is deploying to the area ahead of the storm’s landfall.

She and dozens of other volunteers will be working to set up hurricane evacuation centers to give those who may be impacted by the storm a place to stay.

In addition, Red Cross trucks are headed to the area carrying loads of cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with 68,000 ready-to-eat meals.

The red cross volunteers are on the ground in spots along the gulf coast ready to help those in need.

