United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts campaign in Lawton

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma (UWSWOK) kicked off their UWSWOK Campaign Friday.

The campaign will help to fundraise for 19 other agencies who do work for the community, including initiatives against hunger and homelessness.

Other agencies include those who provide senior citizen assistance, and mental health programs.

A team was put together this year to meet the goal of $1.25 million.

The funds will be divided among the agencies, so that they can focus on their work instead of fundraising.

“It is truly a community-run effort, our companies out here run employee campaigns,” Hossein Moini, of UWSWOK, said. “We just talked about the car, the Classic Chevrolet has donated a car. So we’re raffling off tickets to raffle off the car. And different companies do different things.”

While United Way has many different avenues of fundraising. They attributed one Lawton company for their continued support.

“One of our biggest supporters, is Goodyear Tire and Rubber,” Moini said. “The associates at the plant have always been such a huge supporter of United Way and our 19 agencies. They send a large amount of dollars our way.”

People can also directly donate to the United Way, by visiting their website here.

