Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates western spirit with cookoff

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan celebrated the American west and cowboys with a chuckwagon cookoff and other activities on Saturday.

Executive Director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Scott Metelko said the event replicated what it was like for people who traveled the Chisholm Trail.

“Our mission is to celebrate and perpetuate the American west, the American cowboy, the spirit of the American west,” Metelko said. “That’s what we do here, and we do it in a lot of different ways, through artwork, through programs like this, through our education program. All kinds of ways.”

Chickasaw nation dancers performed and there was a stock dog demonstration.

Even Katey Jo Gordon, the winner of Trace Adkins’ Ultimate Cowboy Showdown from Ryan, showed up for the history lesson.

“We’re here on the shoulders of people who came before us and the way our world looks today was developed by other people and so we’re just learning a little more about them and how they worked and behaved and had fun during their time,” Metelko said.

James Ramey is from Mustang, but he travels all over the country, replicating the Chisholm Trail days with his Crosstimber Ranch wagon.

“We set up the wagon, display the best authenticity we can achieve and then we cook, usually five food groups,” Ramey said.

He whipped up beans, cobbler and biscuits for the competition this weekend.

“I just love the history,” Ramey said. “I live on the Chisholm Trail in Mustang. It runs right through my place and I just the Western way of life.”

The cookoff winner received a plaque from the Heritage Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

