First Alert Forecast (8/29 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A surface front will be moving across northern Oklahoma this afternoon, bringing isolated widespread showers to Texoma, but a majority of us will remain dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 90s. The surface front will be moving out of the southern plains, but moisture and daytime heating combined with the influence of the fleeting front will still allow for showers across Texoma, but rain chances will be limited like today as most of us again will be dry.

A ridge of high pressure will move over the southern plains by Tuesday, keeping rain chances out of the forecast for the rest of the week. This will allow for mostly sunny skies until at least the weekend as well as temps rising up to the upper 90s, returning Texoma back to summer-like weather to start the month of September.

Hurricane Ida is a major hurricane as of early this morning and will continue to strengthen before making landfall this afternoon in Louisiana, most likely as a category 4 hurricane. This will bring catastrophic damage to Louisiana and Mississippi, where hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued a couple hundred miles inland. Life-threatening hazards include flash flooding, rainfall amounts between 5-15 inches, hurricane force winds up to (and even over) 100 mph near the center of the storm, and storm surge along the coast of Louisiana of up to a dozen feet.

