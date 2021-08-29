First Alert Forecast (8/29 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. A cool late-summer night with near-perfect skies for stargazing.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 90s. Moisture and daytime heating combined with receding influence from a eastward-moving surface front to our north will still allow for showers across Texoma, but rain chances will be isolated and limited to our eastern counties as most of us again will be dry.

A ridge of high pressure will move over the southern plains by Tuesday, keeping rain chances out of the forecast for the rest of the week. This will allow for mostly sunny skies until at least the weekend as well as temps rising up to the upper 90s, returning Texoma back to summer-like weather to start the month of September. Some moisture will be sticking around, but will do nothing but keep our feels-like temps in the upper 90s and triple digits this week.

Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane, and will continue to move inland where it will bring flash flooding, torrential rainfall totals, and tropical storm force winds to Louisiana and Mississippi. This dangerous storm made landfall on the 16th year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and made landfall just few miles away from the same location that Katrina made landfall back in 2005.

