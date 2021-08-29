Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.
Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime
Zhou Can Ni
Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan
The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.
Man arrested after crash in Lawton
A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID

Latest News

Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane...
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive at Dover Air Force...
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan