107 Coronavirus cases reported at Lawton Public Schools so far this semester

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools has had 107 Coronavirus cases among students and staff since the semester started earlier in August.

LPS posted to their website Monday with the latest numbers for the district.

There are currently 20 active cases among employees. Here is a look at the numbers for each school:

Eisenhower Middle School: 2 active

Eisenhower High: 5 active

Freedom Elementary: 4 active

Learning Tree Academy: 1 active

Lincoln Elementary: 2 active

MacArthur Middle: 2 active

Ridgecrest Elementary: 2 active

Pioneer Park Elementary: 1 active

There are also 57 active cases among students. Here’s a breakdown of those numbers:

Eisenhower High: 16 active

MacArthur High: 1 active

Eisenhower Middle: 11 active

MacArthur Middle: 4 active

Edison Elementary: 2 active

Freedom Elementary: 4 active

Hugh Bish Elementary: 1 active

Lincoln Elementary: 4 active

Pat Henry Elementary: 3 active

Pioneer Park Elementary: 2 active

Ridgecrest Elementary: 3 active

Sullivan Village Elementary: 1 active

Whittier Elementary: 1 active

Woodland Hills Elementary: 4 active

The district said one school employee and 29 students have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

Currently, there are nine staff members and 186 students who are quarantined due to close contact with the virus, either at school or elsewhere.

