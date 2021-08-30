Expert Connections
107 Coronavirus cases reported at Lawton Public Schools so far this semester

There are nine staff members and 186 students who are quarantined due to close contact with the virus, either at school or elsewhere.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools has had 107 Coronavirus cases among students and staff since the semester started earlier in August.

LPS posted to their website Monday with the latest numbers for the district.

There are currently 20 active cases among employees. Here is a look at the numbers for each school:

  • Eisenhower Middle School: 2 active
  • Eisenhower High: 5 active
  • Freedom Elementary: 4 active
  • Learning Tree Academy: 1 active
  • Lincoln Elementary: 2 active
  • MacArthur Middle: 2 active
  • Ridgecrest Elementary: 2 active
  • Pioneer Park Elementary: 1 active

There are also 57 active cases among students. Here’s a breakdown of those numbers:

  • Eisenhower High: 16 active
  • MacArthur High: 1 active
  • Eisenhower Middle: 11 active
  • MacArthur Middle: 4 active
  • Edison Elementary: 2 active
  • Freedom Elementary: 4 active
  • Hugh Bish Elementary: 1 active
  • Lincoln Elementary: 4 active
  • Pat Henry Elementary: 3 active
  • Pioneer Park Elementary: 2 active
  • Ridgecrest Elementary: 3 active
  • Sullivan Village Elementary: 1 active
  • Whittier Elementary: 1 active
  • Woodland Hills Elementary: 4 active

The district said one school employee and 29 students have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

Currently, there are nine staff members and 186 students who are quarantined due to close contact with the virus, either at school or elsewhere.

