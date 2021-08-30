88 Coronavirus deaths, 7,800+ new cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 7,800 new Coronavirus cases as well as 88 deaths from the virus have been reported in Oklahoma since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 7,827 new Coronavirus cases were reported since Friday, bringing the state’s total to 550,239 since the pandemic began.

The 88 new deaths reported over three days means that 9,162 Oklahomans have died from the Coronavirus according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The seven-day average of new cases has now reached 2,807.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 155 people hospitalized from the Coronavirus across southwest Oklahoma, with 31 in the ICU.

