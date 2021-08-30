Carnegie EMS crew helping with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - A southwest Oklahoma emergency medical services crew is in Louisiana, waiting to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Ida hits the area.

On Friday night, FEMA sent deployment orders to Carnegie EMS.

Crew members Jeremy Justus and Alex Garland arrived to southern central Louisiana on Saturday after a 13 hour drive.

“As we were coming in last night, there’s three or four vehicles per every hundred that we were heading in and everybody else was going out,” Justus said, “I said, ‘You know, it’s kind of an eerie feeling to feel that when you see everybody leaving but you’re going where they’re coming from.’”

At a mandatory meeting on Sunday morning, officials said they could experience winds up to 140 miles an hour and anywhere from 7 to 14 inches of rain.

For the next 24 to 48 hours, they’ll be on lock down in a safe location until after Ida hits.

Not only are they preparing for a natural disaster, but COVID is still looming over the area.

“EMS around here are so overran that they have a FEMA order for outside resources to come run 911 here as is, so they’ve had to stop that FEMA order and then move them over here because everyone’s already stretched thin with COVID,” Garland said.

The Director of Carnegie EMS Tyler Walters said it’s the Oklahoma way to help others when they’re in need.

After all, it could be Oklahoma that needs the favor returned one day.

“If you go back to the Oklahoma City Murrah Building bombing in ‘95 and the Moore tornadoes and the wildfires, other states have always been here to help us when we’ve called up them, so if we can send one crew to help those people in Louisiana or along the Gulf Coast, we’re doing the right thing if we have the availability in my opinion,” Walter said.

The storm is expected to clear roughly Tuesday morning. That’s when they should to receive orders from Louisiana.

It could be anything from answering 911 calls to helping evacuate nursing homes or hospitals.

Justus said those who work in EMS are like family, and they’re always willing to go where they’re needed.

“If we ever have a huge tornado come through southwest Oklahoma, I would like to think that these people would be just as willing to come help us,” Justus said.

If the need arises, they could be deploying another ambulance to Louisiana on Monday.

This is the second hurricane deployment for both Justus and Garland.

There’s no timeline yet on when the guys will return to Oklahoma, but they’ll switch out crew members every two weeks until the deployment is over.

