Children United to hold end of summer bash to benefit inclusive playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children United of Southwestern Oklahoma will host an end of summer bash Saturday to continue raising money for its playground addition for children with disabilities.

The event will be at Granite Pointe RV Park, and will run from noon until 11 p.m. Saturday, September 4.

There will be a live and silent auction, cornhole tournament, live music, games, and food.

The benefit is to raise money for the addition of an inclusive playground for children at Elmer Thomas Park, which will include disabled access, sensory learning boards, and all-inclusive play equipment.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.