Congressman Cole hosting telephone town hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole will hold a telephone town hall Monday night.

The town hall will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 30. The number to call in is 833-305-1727.

During the call, Congressman Cole plans to talk about the latest legislative news from Washington as well as the Biden Administration.

To sign up to be called directly or to listen to a live audio webcast of the event, you can go to cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.

