Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | 8/30AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning! Conditions are rather quiet and will stay that way through the commute. Temperatures will stay in the 70s to upper 60s, skies will stay mostly clear and winds will be calm. No weather worries as I like to say! With some mid-level cloud cover through the central part of the state, there could be radiational fog. Today will be very similar to the weather we saw over the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. With enough moisture in place from Ida and daytime heating, there could be isolated showers for some. Higher chance would be for eastern counties between highway-81 and I-35. Keep in mind rain chances remain low and limited and most will stay dry.

Tropical Storm Ida made landfall on Sunday afternoon as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane. As it moves inland it will bring flash flooding, torrential rainfall and tropical force winds to Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi. Tornadoes will continue to be possible throughout the day along and east of the center of Ida. The storm made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

As Ida moves north and east, a ridge of high pressure will move over the Southern Plains. This will keep rain chances out of the forecast beyond today. Conditions for this upcoming week are as followed: mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 90s by mid-to-late week. Winds will be out of the southeast to east mainly at 5 to 15mph. Some moisture will be sticking around, but will do nothing but keep our feels-like temps in the upper 90s and triple digits this week.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.
Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime
A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID
The driver of a maroon pickup truck was arrested after a crash in Lawton Friday.
Man arrested after crash in Lawton
Zhou Can Ni
Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Forecast (8/29 PM)
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (8/29 AM)
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (8/28 PM)