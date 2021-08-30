First Alert Forecast | 8/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning! Conditions are rather quiet and will stay that way through the commute. Temperatures will stay in the 70s to upper 60s, skies will stay mostly clear and winds will be calm. No weather worries as I like to say! With some mid-level cloud cover through the central part of the state, there could be radiational fog. Today will be very similar to the weather we saw over the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. With enough moisture in place from Ida and daytime heating, there could be isolated showers for some. Higher chance would be for eastern counties between highway-81 and I-35. Keep in mind rain chances remain low and limited and most will stay dry.

Tropical Storm Ida made landfall on Sunday afternoon as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane. As it moves inland it will bring flash flooding, torrential rainfall and tropical force winds to Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi. Tornadoes will continue to be possible throughout the day along and east of the center of Ida. The storm made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

As Ida moves north and east, a ridge of high pressure will move over the Southern Plains. This will keep rain chances out of the forecast beyond today. Conditions for this upcoming week are as followed: mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 90s by mid-to-late week. Winds will be out of the southeast to east mainly at 5 to 15mph. Some moisture will be sticking around, but will do nothing but keep our feels-like temps in the upper 90s and triple digits this week.

