Hofmeister wants to see school mask mandate ban “stricken in court”

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister wants to see an end to the ban on mask mandates in schools.

Senate Bill 658, signed into law earlier this year, prohibits school boards from enacting mask mandates for students and faculty.

“I want to see it stricken in court so schools can fulfill their legal duty to protect and provide all students an opportunity to learn more safely in-person,” Hofmeister said in a post on Twitter.

Hofmeister said a lawsuit has been filed with a hearing scheduled on Wednesday in Oklahoma County.

This comes as Oklahoma was one of five states to receive a letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The office is now investigating the state’s ban on mask mandates in classrooms.

Four other states also received the letter notifying them of an investigation.

