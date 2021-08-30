Lawton mayoral candidates discuss most important issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In about two weeks, Lawton voters will go to the polls to elect a mayor and Ward 2 representative.

For mayor, incumbent Stan Booker is facing opponents Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore, who have both run for mayor previously.

Palmer Moore is looking for change in Lawton. He wants to see the citizens take back power.

“I want to give Lawton back to Lawton,” Moore said. “I think it’s time for the citizens to decide on what they do with their tax money, where they spend it at and how everything is ran and open doors policies and stuff like that.”

Sherene Williams is a Lawton native who wants to make the city more attractive.

“When your city is more beautified, you have more opportunities for business to be able to come here because prior to any businesses coming to your city, they look at how clean your city is, they look at their sidewalks for safety and different things, so I want to be able to make a difference to help our economic growth,” Williams said.

Lawtonians elected Stan Booker back in 2018.

He wants to continue working on the city’s ongoing projects, plus increase residential development in city limits.

“The digital transformation that we have going, the increased road repairs that we have going. The parks master plan that was promoted by the 2019 CIP vote,” Booker said. “All of those things we want to continue, but we also have a few other things that we’d like to see get promoted.”

According to Moore, the biggest issues Lawton faces are once a week trash pick-up and water fees increasing.

He’d like to understand why these changes are being made.

“We on the outside looking in don’t know, so for us to see, we must have an open door policy, so we can see where you’re coming from so we at least come to common grounds on what needs to be discussed and how we can handle it without putting each other in a bind,” Moore said.

Williams said if elected, she’d get trash pick-up restored to twice a week.

She actually spoke up about it at a council meeting in July.

“Citizens are complaining about the maggots that’s in their trashcans, the unwanted rodents that’s coming in their backyard. I mean unwanted rodents, coyotes, a fox, bobcats are having families in their backyard and it’s just not making the city look clean. It’s gotten extra dirty,” Williams said.

In Booker’s eyes, the most important thing for Lawton is creating high-paying jobs and a place for families to build lives.

“When we look out into the future, the most important thing that we do is build a community of choice for young families and one of the most important things in that aspect is getting the jobs here that young people want,” Booker said. “High tech jobs, as well as manufacturing and like manufacturing jobs.”

Palmer Moore dropped out of the 2018 mayoral race after facing embezzlement charges.

He was accused of stealing a bank bag with over $2000 in it from his employer.

He maintained his innocence when 7NEWS asked him about the charges on Monday.

“These charges been on me since what? 2018? The first time I ran for mayor,” Moore said. “They’re still here. I’m trying to get them pushed out the way. Do not let that deter you from voting for me.”

He’s set to go to trial for the embezzlement charges on September 27.

The election for Lawton mayoral and Ward 2 candidates is Tuesday, September 14th.

