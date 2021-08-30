Louisiana looking to rebuild after Hurricane Ida leaves behind a path of devastation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Hurricane Ida moved made landfall in southeastern Louisiana around noon on Sunday, August 29th as a category 4 storm. Wind speeds of up to 150 mph were recorded near the center of the storm, which devastated land and property as the eye-wall of Ida moved north across the state of Louisiana and into Mississippi. Torrential rainfall also contributed to many flash flood warnings across the northern Gulf coast and flooding continues to be the main threat across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest as Ida moves north. The storm surge and winds were so strong, that not only was the Mississippi River as high as the river-walk, and they even managed to make the river reverse course and flow backwards upstream. Multiple tornado warnings were issued in the outer rain-bands of Hurricane Ida stretching from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Hurricane Ida is now a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. #PrayForLouisiana Posted by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm 7News on Sunday, August 29, 2021

OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO - Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during morning mission 08.29.21. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Visit https://t.co/JRMe4KQZfE for NOAA event resources. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/STHD6mWwgd — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2021

A combination of hurricane force sustained winds, high storm surge, torrential rainfall, and flash flooding caused devastating property damage. Many buildings and homes had their roofs and walls torn away, and roadways and bridges are inoperable due to large, widely scattered debris or being entirely covered by water. Places like Grand Isle, Louisiana and Laplace, Louisiana took the brunt of the storm, very close to where Ida made landfall, creating a large path of catastrophic damage.

We just did a flyover to survey damage in South Louisiana. A thread with photos:



Photos from Grand Isle, Fourchon, Houma and Laplace. pic.twitter.com/9nuqaQax8r — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) August 30, 2021

Sharing some pics of #Ida’s damage around town. This is an extremely hazardous situation and we encourage everyone to stay off the roads. 911 service remains out at this time. pic.twitter.com/6FNNhiXfBF — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

Picture in Laplace, LA taken this morning of highway 51 and on-ramp to I-10 completely covered in water…#HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/CPXp0qUtGj — Pluto 💕. (@1K__Jay) August 30, 2021

All electricity in New Orleans is out due to total transmission damage, with the only source of power being created by generators. At the moment all cell towers are down, making communication virtually impossible for those who are trapped. Relief efforts are underway, with even some of our own emergency responders here in Texoma heading down to Louisiana to help out with the aftermath.

On a state level, Oklahoma has sent 150 responders to assist Louisiana emergency response to Hurricane Ida. Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower announced that the responders currently deployed to assist Louisiana with the search and rescue, sheltering, and emergency operations in response to Hurricane Ida. Teams from Oklahoma are providing operations support to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) in Baton Rouge as well as swift water rescue support, urban search and rescue and shelter operations.

Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in southeastern Louisiana, which brought immense damage to New Orleans and it’s surrounding area, as well as coastal Mississippi. Katrina still remains to this day as the costliest US hurricane in recorded history, despite being a weaker storm than Ida when it made landfall as only a category 3 storm. Ida is now being regarded as one of the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state of Louisiana since the 19th century.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.