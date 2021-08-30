New concession stand to be built at Marlow baseball fields

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Changes are on the way to the baseball complex in Marlow.

The old concession stand building at Eddie Palmer Park will be torn down and a new one built in its place.

“It’s going to have a concession in the front, it’ll have a storage building inside. All of the electricity, right now it’s kind of been added on as lights got added, electricity got added outside. Everything will be inside. It’ll be better secure, it’ll have an office space for the umpires to change or come in and get cool,” said City Administrator Jason McPherson.

McPherson said there will also be new bathrooms built. He said in the past they’ve had vandalism problems at the fields but they’re taking extra steps to help curb that.

“I came out here about 20 minutes ago and the cops were here kind of running through. We can patrol all we want, but this one will be lit up like a Christmas tree on the outside, better security,” McPherson said.

The project is still in the early stages but is expected to cost just north of $100,000. McPherson said they’ll be paying for it with money saved from a one-cent sales tax increase that was originally approved to fix the sanitation system in town.

“Sanitary sewers fixed. It doesn’t need anymore, so we turned this into capital projects, it’s done streets so far. We’re really starting to see the effects of that 1 cent sales tax picking up since 2015 to have enough money where we can pick off big projects like this,” McPherson said.

The city is accepting bids to complete the project until September 27th. They hope to have it complete by March 1st.

Aside from the concession stand, they will be building new covers over the dugouts and bleachers at the field. McPherson said the leaders of the Marlow Community Baseball League have been very helpful in making the new plans a reality.

