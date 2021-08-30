Expert Connections
Oklahomans in Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore...
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021(Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advert via REUTERS)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSWO) - More than 150 people from Oklahoma are now helping in recovery efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower announced more than 150 responders are deployed in Louisiana.

They will help with search and rescue, sheltering and emergency operations in response to the storm that made landfall Sunday.

Among those sent to help are a five-person Emergency Operations Center Support Team to help with response coordination in Baton Rouge, 26 offering swift water rescue support in Saint Mary Parish and 20 providing water rescue support in Terrebonne Parish.

There are also two Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue teams and a team of 29 helping with shelter operations.

