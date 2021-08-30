Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OU, Tulane game moves to Norman

OU will take on Tulane in Norman on Saturday.
OU will take on Tulane in Norman on Saturday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The upcoming Oklahoma-Tulane football game that was set to take place in New Orleans will now take place in Norman.

Kickoff will still take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the game set to air on 7News on ABC.

The decision to move the game was made after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Despite the change in venue, Tulane will be the designated home team for the game, thus receiving the net proceeds from ticket sales.

Tickets will be sold separately and not as a part of season ticket packages.

OU season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to buy tickets and should receive an email. Only the lower bowl will be used for fan seating during the game.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A free event was held on Saturday to help those experiencing problems with their teeth.
Free dentistry event held in Lawton
Frank Kimmel is charged with second degree burglary.
Police identify burglary suspect during booking for another crime
A Marlow veterinarian discusses human use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Marlow Veterinarian speaks on people using animal Ivermectin for COVID
Zhou Can Ni
Man arrested for trafficking in drugs after traffic stop in Duncan
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Riley discusses OU's move to the SEC
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, July 29th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 29th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, July 28th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 28th
Report: OU and Texas to make intentions known next week