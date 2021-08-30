OU, Tulane game moves to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The upcoming Oklahoma-Tulane football game that was set to take place in New Orleans will now take place in Norman.

Kickoff will still take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the game set to air on 7News on ABC.

The decision to move the game was made after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Despite the change in venue, Tulane will be the designated home team for the game, thus receiving the net proceeds from ticket sales.

Tickets will be sold separately and not as a part of season ticket packages.

OU season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to buy tickets and should receive an email. Only the lower bowl will be used for fan seating during the game.

