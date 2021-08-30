Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 30th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An EMS crew from Carnegie is in Louisiana this morning to help with Ida relief efforts. Crew members were put on lock-down as the storm hit

the mainland. While they’re there to help them recover from the storm, there’s still the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

Today, Young Professionals of Lawton will be holding a Virtual Candidate Forum, ahead of the city election just a few weeks away.

Today’s August 30th forum will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and you’ll need to register online through EventBrite. It will include all three candidates for mayor, as well as

all five candidates running for Lawton’s Ward Two. You can find more information, including how to register, by visiting the Young Professionals of Lawton on Facebook.

The election is September 14th.

U-S House Representative Tom Cole will be hosting a telephone town hall this evening. Representative Cole will be discussing and answering questions about the latest

legislative news and updates from Congress. The call will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. If you’d like to participate in the call you can call (833) 305-1727. You can

also listen to a live stream of the event at HTTP://WWW.COLE.HOUSE.GOV/TELEPHONE-TOWN-HALLS.

You can stay up to date on news in Texoma with the 7News App or tune in at 5 a.m.-7 a.m. every-weekday morning and 4 p.m. 5 p.m. 6 p.m. 10 p.m. in the evening on

weekdays.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.