Two facing charges in fraud, identity theft investigation

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges as part of a fraud and identity theft investigation in Blaine County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation served two search warrants in Oklahoma City related to the investigation that started in Blaine County in June.

The investigation started June 29 when the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kody Finnell and Emily Hayward after a traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle they were in found more than 30 social security numbers belonging to others, nearly 300 stolen and fraudulent checks, 350 stolen credit cards, forged U.S. treasury checks and several fake driver’s licenses.

The OSBI was called in to help on July 1.

The OSBI’s investigation found the documents were all being used along the I-40 corridor in western Oklahoma for several months.

The documents were tied back to an apartment complex and storage units in Oklahoma City that were the subject of search warrants.

According to the OSBI, Finnell and Hayward are facing several felony counts including conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture a license or ID card and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked in the Blaine County Jail.

