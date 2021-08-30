Expert Connections
Lawton woman arrested for causing crash while intoxicated

Police arrested Stacy Schools after a car wreck in front of Whataburger.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a woman who they said caused an accident in front of Whataburger on northwest 22nd and Cache Road.

According to an affidavit, Stacy Schools is accused of hitting another vehicle. Officers found her crying and screaming on the phone in her car.

Schools told police she was trying to get home. Police said Schools smelled like alcohol and when asked how many shots she had, she said “not enough.”

She was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Schools’ bond has been set at $25,000.

