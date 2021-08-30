Young Professionals of Lawton hosting virtual candidate forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton will host a virtual candidate forum ahead of the upcoming city election.

The forum will take place Monday, August 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Those who wish to join in will have to register online through EventBrite.

The forum will feature all three candidates for mayor as well as five candidates running for Lawton’s city council ward two position.

The election is set for Tuesday, September 14.

