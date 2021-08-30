Expert Connections
Young Professionals of Lawton hosting virtual candidate forum

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton will host a virtual candidate forum ahead of the upcoming city election.

The forum will take place Monday, August 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Those who wish to join in will have to register online through EventBrite.

The forum will feature all three candidates for mayor as well as five candidates running for Lawton’s city council ward two position.

The election is set for Tuesday, September 14.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

