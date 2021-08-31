1,719 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,719 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 22,549 active cases across the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,796.

The OSDH reported 159 people are hospitalized with the virus across southwest Oklahoma, with 35 in the ICU.

The CDC also reported four new deaths in Oklahoma Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the state since the pandemic began to 9,166.

